While it still has a ways to go to come close to matching the number of episodes of predecessor The Big Bang Theory (which had 279), prequel Young Sheldon hits a major milestone with Thursday’s episode: the 100th. That’s cause for celebration for the No. 1 comedy on television—and a good time to gather genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and members of his family together for a memorable dinner scene.
“All the characters have sort of had their own days and their own crazy stuff happening,” Armitage teases, “and nobody really knows what everybody else is going through at this point.” Among the various stories that collide in the episode are an inebriated Meemaw (Annie Potts) still trying to cope with being unexpectedly dumped by boyfriend Dale (Craig T. Nelson), and Sheldon’s brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) having not yet told his older girlfriend, Mandy (Emily Osment), that he’s actually 17 years old (not 21, as she believes).
What's Next After Meemaw & Dale's Split? 'Young Sheldon' Stars Weigh In
As for Sheldon, he deals with the reappearance of fellow child prodigy Paige (Mckenna Grace), who shows up at Texas Tech college and has some troubles. “[At her school], she’s treated like a novelty act and she doesn’t have any college friends,” Armitage says, adding that she grows sad seeing that Sheldon is having the opposite experience. He’s found friends to play video games with in his dorm and he’s become quite social. “She feels kind of lonely, I think,” he says. “It’s a bit more serious of a storyline than we usually have between Sheldon and Paige.”
To find out if Armitage is ready for 100 more episodes, watch the interview above for his answer and more insight into the milestone half-hour.
Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC
More Headlines:
- ‘Elite’ Season 5 Trailer Brings New Love Triangles, Revenge & More Crime Drama
- ‘It’ Prequel Series In Works At HBO Max
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Production Glitch Spoils Ending and Leaves Viewers Confused
- ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Roots’ Director Marvin J. Chomsky Dies at 92
- Academy Leading Inquiry Into Will Smith Oscars Slap, Decision Could Take Weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.