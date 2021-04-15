‘Younger’ Returns, Sheldon Takes on the IRS, Inside ‘Wahl Street’

Pictured: Molly Bernard as Lauren, Sutton Foster as Liza and Hilary Duff as Kelsey of the series YOUNGER. Photo Cr: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Nicole Rivelli
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Fresh as ever, the rom-com Younger begins streaming its seventh and final season. Young Sheldon has a timely encounter with the IRS. Grey’s Anatomy adds social-justice protests to its COVID-era concerns. Mark Wahlberg allows cameras inside his growing corporate empire.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.