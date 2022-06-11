You've got to know about money to maintain it, says Cardi B

Cardi B is determined to "maintain" her wealth.
The 29-year-old rap star is one of the world's best-selling musicians - but Cardi doesn't take her success for granted and she's always keeping one eye on the state of the economy.
After one her Twitter followers questioned Cardi for reposting a report about a potential recession in 2023, she replied on the micro-blogging platform: "Why is it far fetch for me to know finance when I have a business ,pay taxes and own stocks ? You gotta know about money to maintain it (sic)"
The 'WAP' hitmaker worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.
But Cardi previously insisted that she was actually happier before she started making money as a rapper.
Cardi - who has Kulture, three, and Wave, nine months, with rap star Offset - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.
"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."
Despite this, Cardi doesn't have any plans to leave the spotlight.
She said: "I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits.
"I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.