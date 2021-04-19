Yuh-Jung Youn: Being the first South Korean Oscar nominee is 'stressful'

Yuh-Jung Youn says being the first South Korean actress to be nominated for an Oscar is "very stressful".
The 73-year-old star is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the drama film 'Minari' and feels like she will be representing her country at the awards, which will be held on Sunday (25.04.21).
Asked what being the first person from her country to be nominated for an Oscar meant to her, Youn said: "Very stressful. I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar.
"People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it's very stressful. It's not like I'm representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I'm competing for my country. It's stressful."
Youn has been dubbed the Meryl Streep of South Korea for her acting but insists that she doesn't want to be compared to other performers.
She said: "I feel sorry for me and for Meryl Streep – she doesn't know me! To be honest with you, I don't like to be compared with somebody. I don't like to be the competition. I admire her work and everything, but there's a story for her and there's a story for me. I'm Korean."
Youn also drew on the differences of working on an American movie than a Korean production.
She explained: "I didn't have any problem, but in Korea, I had a long career, more than 50 years. Everybody knows me. I'm not bragging about myself but... in Korea, they know me.
"They know what I don't like and what I prefer on set. They know all the details. Here, nobody knows me. I was just nobody to them and I realised that I've been very spoiled in Korea."
