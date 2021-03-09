Zac Hanson is a dad again! Meet Quincy Hanson

Zac Hanson has become a father for the fifth time.
The 35-year-old musician – who is known for being the youngest member of the 90s pop group Hanson – and his wife, Kate Hanson, welcomed their fifth child earlier this week and Zac has taken to Instagram to debut the newest addition to his family, a son named Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson.
Alongside pictures of himself and Kate holding Quincy, he wrote: “I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how. Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted... as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person.
“Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson. Born 3/7/21 (sic)”
Zac – who already has John, 12, Junia, 10, George, seven, and Mary, four, with Kate – revealed he was set to become a dad again in January.
He said at the time: “We’re so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! Here’s to fresh starts and new beginnings.”
The couple’s happy news comes after Zac’s brother and bandmate, Taylor Hanson, 37, welcomed his seventh child into the world in December.
His wife Natalie gave birth to a baby girl on December 7, who they named Maybellene.
They are also parents to Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, and Wilhelmina, eight, and Claude, two.
While their eldest brother Isaac, 40 - who completes the ‘MMMBop’ trio - and his wife Nicole have Nina, six James, 12, and Clarke, 13.
Zac previously opened up about how “cool” it is to have such a big family and how all of the cousins are “really, really close”.
He said: “It’s a cool thing. We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well. They’re really, really close.”
