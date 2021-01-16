Zac Hanson to be dad for fifth time

Zac Hanson is to be a dad for the fifth time.
The Hanson star and his wife Kathryn - who already have Mary, four, George, seven, Junia, 10, and John, 12 - have announced they are due to become parents again in March.
The 35-year-old musician told People.com: “We’re so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! Here’s to fresh starts and new beginnings.”
The couple’s happy news comes after Zac’s brother and bandmate, Taylor Hanson, 37, welcomed his seventh child into the world in December.
His wife Natalie gave birth to a baby girl on December 7, who they named Maybellene.
They are also parents to Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, and Wilhelmina, eight, and Claude, two.
While their eldest brother Isaac, 40 - who completes the ‘MMMBop’ trio - and his wife Nicole have Nina, six James, 12, and Clarke, 13.
Zac previously opened up about how “cool” it is to have such a big family and how all of the cousins are “really, really close”.
He said: “It’s a cool thing. We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well. They’re really, really close.”
Taylor previously spoke of how being part of a large brood makes you "love and respect one another" more and learn how to "compromise".
He said: “Everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you. It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister. I see that with my kids: They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.