Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas appears on dad's podcast

Zara Tindall's baby son unexpectedly made his first public appearance this week.
Zara’s husband Mike Tindall was hosting the latest instalment of his rugby podcast from his Gatcombe Park home when a crying baby could be heard in the background.
Although ex-England rugby captain Mike didn't explain what the noise was, it was indeed his and Zara’s two-month old son Lucas, who Mike was looking after at the time.
During the ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast - which the 75-time capped player hosts alongside fellow ex-England rugby player James Haskell and sports presenter Alex Payne - the trio were supposed to be discussing this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup Final, so Lucas’ impromptu interruption wouldn't have been on the agenda.
Mike, 42, and Zara, 40, live in the Gatcombe Park in the Cotswolds with Lucas and their two daughters, seven-year-old Mia and Lena, two.
Zara’s mother Princess Anne - who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip - also resides at the property with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his family.
Lucas had an unusual start to life, having been born on the couple’s bathroom floor.
Mike used the same podcast last month to announce the arrival of the tot and revealed Zara's labour was so quick, they didn't make it to hospital and Lucas was born on the bathroom floor.
He said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.
"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.
"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."
