Zara Larsson sacks her stylist over leaked messages

Zara Larsson has sacked her stylist for allegedly body-shaming her.
The 23-year-old singer has decided to cut ties with Ryder Ripps - who has also worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Kanye West - after his rapper fiancee Azealia Banks leaked messages in which he suggested that Zara should "stop trying to be hot [and] just be a fat b****".
Zara wrote on Instagram: "Like I don’t pay his bills? I literally see people commenting on my weight every single day, but really?
"You?? It’s not even about this specific convo about me. It’s just tiring to always see women’s bodies being this ‘funny’ topic.
“Ya my arms are genetically bigger. That’s just what my body type is like and it’s starting to get to me because people are constantly pointing it out like it’s a bad thing, even though I can’t change it.
“Just know I’m way healthier now than I have been in a long time. I actually have three meals a day, I’m not constantly cold. I have energy and I love the way my a** is getting fat. (sic)"
Zara also hit out at body-shaming more broadly.
She said: "This is bigger than just a private convo. Like, can we all just STOP comment-ing on other people’s bodies? (sic)"
Zara subsequently confirmed she's now looking for a new stylist.
She asked: "So . . . who knows any good creative directors (sic)"
Meanwhile, Zara recently admitted her career has lost "momentum".
The singer's new album, 'Poster Girl', is her first in four years, and Zara feels like she's almost starting her career all over again.
She explained: "That momentum is not there. I’m not Rihanna. People won’t wait like that in the pop world. The pop world moves fast. So I’m starting over in a way.
"I’m like, ‘Hey guys, what’s up? I’m alive.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.