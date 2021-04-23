Zayn Malik buys Gigi Hadid a flower bouquet for her birthday

Zayn Malik splashed out on a luxurious flower bouquet for Gigi Hadid’s birthday.
The model turned 26 on Friday (23.04.21) and to celebrate the special occasion, her boyfriend Zayn – with whom she has seven-month-old daughter Khai – surprised her with a huge display of pink and red flowers.
Gigi posted a picture of the flowers on her Instagram Story alongside a short caption which simply read: “WOW @Zayn (sic)”
The beauty also re-posted the birthday messages she received from her star-studded friends list, including the likes of Irina Shayk, Donatella Versace, Dua Lipa, Tan France, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge, Kendall Jenner, and Ashley Graham.
Gigi has been staying out of the spotlight since giving birth to Khai in September, but 28-year-old Zayn recently praised her for being a “wicked” mother.
He said: "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."
Zayn also admitted he is "surprised" by how easy he has adjusted to his new life.
He added: "I didn't expect to be so into it. [Before she was born,] I was always into myself ...
"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that Khai has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing.”
