Zayn Malik: Fatherhood is amazing

Zayn Malik says fatherhood is "amazing".
The 28-year-old singer and his partner Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai into the world last September and whilst the former One Direction star admits he knew it would be such a "big adjustment" having a child, he feels very lucky to have his little girl in his life.
Speaking about becoming a dad, he said: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it.
"She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."
And Zayn also praised the 25-year-old model for being a "wicked" mom.
Paying tribute to Gigi and praising her parenting skills, he added: "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."
The 28-year-old singer admits he is "surprised" by how easy he has adjusted to his new life.
Speaking to iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning, he shared: "I didn't expect to be so into it. [Before she was born,] I was always into myself ...
"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that Khai has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing.
