Zendaya grateful for 'incredible' SeeHer Award

Zendaya hailed her SeeHer Award an "incredible honour" at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (07.03.21).
The 24-year-old star was presented with the accolade - which is given to women who "push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape" - at Sunday's ceremony by her 'Malcolm & Marie' co-star John David Washington, and she used her speech to reflect on gratitude.
Introducing his friend, John David said: "What stood out to me the most, beyond her incredible talent, was her wisdom and her discernment.
"At 24 years old, Zendaya is already a formidable actor, but she's also a formidable force for good."
The 'Greatest Showman' star then said: "I'm going to start by saying thank you so much to John David Washington. I'm incredibly lucky to have you as a friend, but also a scene partner.
"Thank you to the Critics Choice Association for this incredible honour and SeeHer. This means so much to me, I think, as I was thinking of things to say the only real thing I can think of is, is gratitude.
"This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year that everyone has had to continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small, to be grateful and for the people in our world and in our life, that make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure we hold on to our loved ones a little bit tighter, make sure we call them acknowledge them and tell them we love them.
"And, and take in moments like this and I absolutely would not be here if it weren't for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here so also extremely grateful for those women."
Zendaya concluded by admitting the recognition felt "very, very special" to her.
She said: "So, yes, this is very, very special. And thank you so so much. And not to reuse the word but I am incredibly grateful for this moment."
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actress is the fifth woman to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot.
And in a video montage before Zendaya accepted the award, Kristen was among a group of women to share support for the actress.
She said: "I don't want to inspire the next generation, I want them to inspire me, and that's the way I think it should be.
"These younger generations of actresses - Zendaya being a shining star among them - really are pushing the conversation of progress in a way that is new and wonderful, and I am excited and grateful to listen to them."
