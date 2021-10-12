Zendaya gushes over 'fun time' Tom Holland

Zendaya thinks Tom Holland is a “fun time”.
The 25-year-old actress has admitted there are “many things, obviously, that [she] appreciates” about her boyfriend and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star.
After describing him as a “fun time”, she gushed to the new issue of America’s InStyle magazine: "Very charismatic. He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat—I sound so British."
And the ‘Euphoria’ actress loves seeing the way Tom, also 25, handles the pressure that comes with playing the beloved superhero.
She added: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.
Zendaya also “really admires” Tom’s work ethic and “perfectionist” nature, which she got to see up close while working on the 'Spider-Man' films.
She added: "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.
"Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot].
“And it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting.
“He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.' I'd be like, ‘Dude, you got it.'
“But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."
The couple have been romantically linked for some time, but finally confirmed they were together in July this year, when they were pictured kissing in Tom’s car.
