Zendaya liked getting to know herself outside of work

Zendaya has enjoyed getting to know herself outside of work during lockdown.
The 'Malcolm & Marie' star has been working since she was young and admits the coronavirus pandemic has given her a chance to discover more about herself and what she's like when she's not working.
She said: "For me, it's that I never really got to know who I was without work. I've always been working. I started working when I was so young, and I've always just had a consistent thing happening in my life. I just had never spent that much time with myself. I was like, 'What makes me happy? What do I like to do other than work? Do I have any hobbies?'
"I basically get to do my hobby for a living. So it's like, 'What else do I even like?' Facing that was interesting for sure."
And the 24-year-old actress thinks a lot of people perceive acting to be just a creative outlet rather than a business too.
Speaking in an Actress' Roundtable for Variety magazine, she shared: "It also is a business, which is something I've had to learn as a young person. Because often you get into it just because you love it, and you just want to be creative, and you just want to do the fun stuff, but it is also a business. There are contracts involved and a lot of things that don't necessarily contribute to the creativity or contribute to this idea of the freedom you think you'll have.
"I have been learning that as I grow up that there are bigger entities involved … money people … I often encourage young people who do want to do this to read your contracts, be aware, have those conversations, ask as many questions as you can, try to get advice from people, because it's easy to get stuck in a bad situation. And having that knowledge is really, really important."
