Zendaya: People still think I'm 16

Zendaya thinks it is "hard" for people to think she is anything but 16-years-old.
The 'Euphoria' star is well into her 20s now but she believes people find it difficult to understand that she has got older because she has been starring in shows since she was just 16.
Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, she shared: "I've played a 16-year-old since I was 16. You have to remember people also grew up with me as a child. It's like watching, I guess, your younger sibling - now they're grown, and you're not ready for it. It's hard for people to wrap [their heads] around the idea that I am grown in real life, even though I do play a teenager on television still."
Meanwhile, Zendaya recently insisted her Disney past is "part of her heritage to a degree" and she is incredibly "grateful" for her career with the channel.
Asked if she still sees herself as a Disney kid, she added: "The thing is, I am. And to a degree, I am grateful for that. That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience. It’s just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it’s all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know? I embrace it a little bit. It’s part of my heritage to a degree."
And Zendaya - who recently started work on her third 'Spider-Man' movie - also confessed she loves playing MJ because it gives her the chance to be a teenager again.
She said: "It’s our third. These things go by so fast. We still have a lot left to do. It’s like running from aliens and things you can’t see. Part of that is kind of fun. A lot of what we do is escapism, just being able to play a teenager again ... My mom worked at the California Shakespeare Theater when I was a kid. I love theatre, and that’s where I learned my love for acting."
