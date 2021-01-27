Zendaya thankful for virtual Emmys acceptance

Zendaya is "grateful" she didn't win her Emmy Award at a "typical ceremony".
The 24-year-old actress made history as the youngest person to scoop the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade for her role in 'Euphoria' at September's event and she was thankful that she didn't have to attend and accept the trophy in person because of the coronavirus pandemic as she was so "nervous" and at least was able to have her family around for support.
Speaking to Carey Mulligan for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, she said: "I was just excited to be involved in the conversation.
"I was really nervous. And of course, it wasn’t a typical ceremony.
"But in many ways, I’m grateful for that, because it was really nice having my family around me, quite literally having my back.
"I felt very safe, even though I was freaking out a little bit. I couldn’t imagine having to go up in front of a big crowd."
Meanwhile, Zendaya recently started work on her third 'Spider-Man' movie and she loves playing MJ because it gives her the chance to be a teenager again.
She said: "It’s our third. These things go by so fast. We still have a lot left to do. It’s like running from aliens and things you can’t see. Part of that is kind of fun. A lot of what we do is escapism, just being able to play a teenager again."
The 'Greatest Showman' star credits her love of acting with being around the theatre a lot when she was younger thanks to her mom.
She explained: "My mom worked at the California Shakespeare Theater when I was a kid. I love theatre, and that’s where I learned my love for acting. "
