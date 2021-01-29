Zendaya 'very particular' about social media

Zendaya is "very particular" about her social media.
The 'Greatest Showman' star insists she won't let anyone else touch her Instagram as she wants it to be very "personal" to her but she also likes to "keep a little space" with it too.
Speaking on The HFPA in Conversation podcast, she said: "I'm very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me.
"I think it's important to a degree to be honest with that stuff. I was far more active when I was younger, but overtime I think I just - it's not that I hate it or anything - but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much. My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too."
Zendaya previously admitted she felt as though she didn’t have a “purpose” during lockdown.
The 'Euphoria' star said: "COVID lockdown was my first time just being like, ‘Okay, who am I without this?’ Which is a very scary thing to confront and work through, because I don’t really know Zendaya outside of the Zendaya who works. I didn’t realise how much my job and my art were a part of my identity as a human. I feel most like myself when I’m working."I felt like, when I wasn’t working, my powers had gone away, and I was like, ‘Who the f***-’ I didn’t really know who I was and what makes me happy. What do I like to do? What else do I do? What is my value? What is my purpose now?"
