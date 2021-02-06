Zendaya wants to reclaim the narrative of 'black and white Hollywood'

'Malcolm & Marie' was shot in black and white in an effort to reclaim "the narrative of black and white Hollywood", according to Zendaya.
The 24-year-old actress stars alongside John David Washington in romantic-drama movie, and Zendaya has revealed the filmmakers were determined to shine a light on a particular era in Hollywood.
The actress told 'Good Morning America': "Well, you know, other than the fact that it's just pretty, it's beautiful, it adds timelessness to it, but also … there was a thought also about reclaiming the narrative of black and white Hollywood and Black actors really having their moment at that time."
Zendaya shot the movie amid the coronavirus lockdown and she recently thanked the crew for their efforts.
She wrote on Twitter: "This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew.
"We made this as a family, shot it in 14 days with a 22 person crew I am eternally grateful for. For their talent, their time, their hard work, and their willingness to believe in this film. If there’s anything to learn from this year, and I hope from our little movie...
"it’s gratitude for every moment and every person we get to love. To stop and acknowledge the people in our lives who make it possible to do the work we do and honestly, make life worth living. It comes in many forms and sometimes it’s just a thank you.
"All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love. Love Maree (I spell mine with two E’s) @malcolmariefilm (sic)"
