Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's Batman suit

Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney’s Batman costume during their screen test.
‘The Batman’ star revealed that her co-star tried on one of his predecessor’s superhero suit - the one he wore during his Razzie-nominated performance in the 1997 movie ‘Batman and Robin’ - but “only from the waist up” while appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.
The 33-year-old actress told host Jimmy that the 35-year-old actor - who plays Bruce Wayne in the new Matthew Reeves movie - was “wearing sweatpants at the bottom,” before labelling the look “causal Batman”.
Zoe admitted it was “weird” to see the sight.
She said: “Oh, that’s Rob dressed as Batman, that’s weird. He was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him.”
The ‘Big Little Lies’ star - who got the part back in 2019 - called making the movie “wild” and a “long journey” due to COVID-19 shutting down the production for half a year.
In addition, Zoe gave an insight her “method” approach of watching cat videos for getting into her character, Catwoman, the alias of Selina Kyle.
She said: “I watched a bunch of cat, feline videos, watching them fight and I was so interested in the fact that you can’t believe their face at all, which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they are going to do.”
Zoe urged movie-goers to see the DC Comics adaptation on “the big screen” with family and friends while calling the flick “intense”.
She said: “It’s definitely something you want to watch on a big screen. It’s definitely something you want to watch with people but it’s an intense film.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.