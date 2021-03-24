Zoe Saldana's family obsession

Zoe Saldana is "obsessed" with her family.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who has six-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and four-year-old son Zen with her husband Marco Perego - admits the coronavirus pandemic has changed her approach to family life and she really enjoys the "role" of being at home with her kids.
She said: "I am obsessed with my family. Until now, we were the '20 minute family' - always running off to school, to karate practice, or to work.
"Then suddenly the waters calmed, the music stopped, and the phones stopped ringing. It was very raw and very beautiful. I want to be home, because that role is becoming more real to me. I’m becoming more passionate about it than any other role I can play."
And the 42-year-old actress also revealed she has a lot of "duality" in her following the health crisis, which she says will help her balance between work and her family time.
Speaking to Flaunt magazine, she added of her favourite bird, the flamingo: "Not only for their beauty and elegance, but also because they love to be in herds, they mate for life, they take care of their young, and they're gentle. Every number of years in Texas, you’ll find a flamingo in a particular area, and you sort of wonder, ‘How did he get there? Where did he come from? How far did he go to get here?’ Marco and I absolutely love those nuances. I have this duality in me right now: I can keep going and achieve all these goals that I’ve always wanted for a very long time now, or I can pivot - still keep going - but in a different direction."
