The Eternal Hope Church in Hiawatha is building a new Family Life Center.
The church, located at 410 E. Iowa and led by Pastor Richard Lehmkhul, is known for its food banks. The food bank, Commodity, is a service the church began doing in 2016. It’s similar to their mobile food bank, which regularly feeds about 280 families, but it feeds less because commodities require proof of income.
Cars begin to line up at 6:30 in the morning to pick up the bags of food.
“The new building will help with our space issues when doing things like commodities,” Pastor Rich said.
The building’s construction began June 19, and after two months it’s coming along nicely.
“The framing was built in just 5 days,” Pastor Rich said. “And the day we laid the dirt work, the Lord provided a rainbow.”
The Family Life Center should be complete by mid-November if all goes well. The reason for the new infrastructure? Community. After selling their old building, Pastor Rich said he knew they needed a new one, because the community deserved it. The church had used their old FLC for funeral dinners, mainly ones for unchurched families, as well as for food banks and donations.
Pastor Rich said there were many goals for the building.
“We want it to be a place for all people to get help, churched or unchurched,” Pastor Rich said. “We’re here to serve our community and honor our mission.”
The church’s mission statement is painted on the wall of the sanctuary, “To Change Lives and Our Community By Making Disciples of Christ by Reaching People for Christ One Person at a Time.”
The process of building the FLC was a surprising one for Pastor Rich.
“The thing that surprised me most about this? I’d have to say the people. The people coming together and helping their community, It’s a beautiful thing. We always try to encourage people that it’s okay to give.”
The idea of giving back to the town is very important to the Eternal Hope Church, and this building is a structural reflection of that. Pastor Richard Lehmkhul said he is ready for the church to embrace this new change gracefully as the FLC continues construction.
