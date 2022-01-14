On Jan. 13, at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle rollover injury accident in the vicinity of Raccoon near 110th road in Brown County.
Sheriff John Merchant said that upon arrival, Everest First Responders were extricating the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Grayson Weesner, 18, of Everest.
Sheriff Merchant reported that it appeared Grayson's vehicle left the roadway, striking a railroad crossing arm ending up in a ditch. He said Union Pacific Railroad was notified of an accident and damage at their crossing.
Life Star helicopter ambulance landed at the scene and transported Weesner to Topeka for what is thought to be serious but not life threatening injuries.
"Emergency responders did a tremendous job at the scene," Merchant said.
The accident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
