KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 13, 2020 – Evergy will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus. This temporary moratorium includes residential and business customers.
“Evergy provides an essential service,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge and may result in customers facing unexpected or unusual financial strain.”
If customers need information about payment options, we encourage them to contact our customer service departments. Payment arrangements may be set up online. Missouri services areas and Kansas Metro may reach customer service at 816-471-5275 or toll-free at 888-471-5275. Kansas Central customers may call 800-383-1183. Our customer call centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.