Harvest Time!

This combine was spotted making quick work of a corn field in rural Brown County.

 By Joey May

It’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas with fall harvest underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use caution and patience when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines and other implements.

“As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be more aware of increased farm implement and truck traffic,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer. “In Kansas, we have many trucks exiting and entering the roadways at any given time. Traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution.”

