The Fairbridge Inn Express celebrated its recent opening with a Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Owners Mike and Mary Ananzeh gave tours of the newly renovated hotel that sits atop the hill at the junction of U.S. 36 and 73 highways on the south edge of Hiawatha. Mary said they have been busy renovating the hotel for nearly 3 years now and are pleased with the results of the 40-room hotel.

