The Fairbridge Inn Express celebrated its recent opening with a Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
Owners Mike and Mary Ananzeh gave tours of the newly renovated hotel that sits atop the hill at the junction of U.S. 36 and 73 highways on the south edge of Hiawatha. Mary said they have been busy renovating the hotel for nearly 3 years now and are pleased with the results of the 40-room hotel.
Mary said they are pleased to announce they are a franchise with Fairbridge Inn Express and bookings can be made at the Fairbridge Inn website and choose the Hiawatha location.
Each of the rooms have been meticulously renovated, down to the most minor detail and she said many - especially on the south building - were completely gutted. They offer queen and king rooms, along with double queens. Each room has a refrigerator and a microwave.
The Ananzehs are certainly not new to the hotel business - they owned and operated the Sunflower Inn for 9 years, during such time they did extensive renovations on that hotel. They also own the Stars Inn, just west of the Fairbridge Inn.
Plans for the future include additional remodeling of the kitchen and restaurant, along with the Pony Express lounge to bring the hotel back to the condition it was during it's heyday in the 1990s.
The Ananzehs work at the hotel full-time and Mary said they also have five full-time and a few part-time employees.
Go to fairbridgeinns.com for more information or find the hotel on any hotel service listing such as Travelocity of Priceline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.