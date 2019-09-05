A Fairview man was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle accident near the junction of 36 and 75 Highways Tuesday.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, Michael P. McMillan, 70, of Fairview, was driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban eastbound on 36 Highway near the junction of 75 Highway when for some unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a bridge pillar.
The accident occurred about 10:15 a.m. and McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.
