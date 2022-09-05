Fairview man arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a child By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 5, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Darin Lierz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 44-year-old Fairview man was arrested Friday on aggravated indecent liberties with a child charges.According to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff, Darin Lierz was arrested Friday on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.Lierz is currently incarcerated in Brown County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.Sheriff John Merchant said the case is still under investigation. More from this section Yungblud's next album features 'a lot more synths' Jordana Brewster's wedding with cars and co-stars from Fast and Furious David F. Sandberg denies Shazam sequel reshoot rumours Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Money Tip for Students: Federal government offers student loan forgiveness programs Red Hawk CC competes well at Silver Lake Consumer Corner: Watch out for utility scams Oregon Street overlay work planned for Wednesday evening Fairview man arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a child Red Hawks escape late Panther push for win in opener Meet the Candidates forum set for Sept. 11 Horton Lady Charger Volleyball Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTexas woman charged in connection with fatality accidentPolice report on pedestrian-vehicle accidentBicyclist hit by vehicle on US 36Red Hawks escape late Panther push for win in openerRed Hawks show well at NC JamboreeHCVB announces Halloween Frolic logo contest winnerHiawatha School Board sets special meeting for attorney-client privilegeHiawatha Police investigating theftSheriff warns of another scamDemocrat Mary Peltola upsets Sarah Palin in Alaska's Congressional special election Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.