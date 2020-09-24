A 38-year-old Fairview man was arrested Thursday on charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, indecent liberties and other charges.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill issued a press release Thursday morning, advising of the arrest of Nathaniel Culver, who is facing two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted rape. Hill said a of the charges are off grid person felonies punishable by life in prison.
Hill said that in mid-September 2020, the Hiawatha Police Department was contacted concerning allegations of sexual offenses committed against two children who were ages 11 and 9 at the time of the offenses.
Following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department, with the assistance of DCF Investigators, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol, a complaint was filed in the District Court of Brown County, Kansas charging Culver with the offenses.
Culver is currently being held in the Brown County Jail on a bond of $500,000.
