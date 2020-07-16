The Brown County Sheriff reported that on Tuesday a 64-year-old Fairview man was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Sheriff Merchant reported that at approximately 11:20 a.m., Brown County dispatch received a call that a man was exposing himself to a group of individuals in Fairview. Sheriff's officers arrived and after investigation, arrested Matthew Meyer, 64, of Fairview.
Meyer is charged with 2 Felony counts of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior and 1 Misdemeanor Count. He is being held in the Brown County jail on a $75,000 C/S Bond.
