A 38-year-old Fairview man faces electronic solicitation of a child charges.
Jeffrey Petersen has been charged in Brown County District Court with a misdemeanor count of harassment by telephone.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Petersen was arrested Jan. 6 following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department that included the execution of a search warrant for digital media.
According to the official charges, Petersen is accused of using an electronic device to entice or solicit a child to commit or submit to an unlawful sexual act. The victim in the case was born in 2003. Petersen is also accused of harassing the victim by phone.
Petersen is free on a $50,000 bond.
