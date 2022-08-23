A 23-year-old Fairview man was arrested on drug and child sex charges late Thursday night in Hiawatha.
The Brown County Sheriff reported that at approximately 11:40 p.m., Brown County Dispatch received a 911 call of a disturbance in the vicinity of 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha.
Sheriff Merchant said that deputies arrived on the scene and investigated the complaint, with the assistance of Hiawatha Police. After initial investigation, Dakota Wilhite, 23, of Fairview was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Merchant said, that further investigation led to Wilhite being charged with aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under the age of 14, use of a communication facility to commit a felony and sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18.
The Brown County Attorney's Office is now investigating the case with investigations ongoing. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Wilhite was officially charged on Friday, Aug. 19 with a three-count complaint.
Wilhite bonded out on Friday with a $25,000 cash/surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.