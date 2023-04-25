A 45-year-old Fairview man was sentenced to life imprisonment Monday in Brown County District Court on a conviction of two counts Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child.
Darin Lierz had entered a plea of no contest to these counts in March.
According to Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, at sentencing Lierz filed a motion for departure and argued for intensive probation in lieu of a life sentence. Hill argued against the motion, pointing out Lierz's repeated sexual molestation of a 4-year-old child in the case.
Hill's argument also included the playing of audio-video of Lierz's admissions to a KBI agent of involvement in extensive criminal conduct against at least 10 children over a 20-year period of time.
The charges arose out of criminal conduct against a 4-year-old child and was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office with a forensic interview by investigators with the Kansas Department of Children and Families. Lierz was initially arrested in September and has been in Brown County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Hill said as a Jessica’s Law sentence, Lierz will serve a sentence of life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of not less than 25 years before he is eligible for parole. He was ordered to have lifetime registration as a sexual offender as well as lifetime post release supervision if he is ever released from prison after serving a minimum of 25 years.
