A Fairview man has pleaded no contest to an amended charge in a sex-related case in Brown County District Court.
Jeffrey Petersen entered a plea July 27 to a felony charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a child along with a misdemeanor charge of harassment by telephone. His original charges when arrested in January was electronic solicitation of a child, following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department.
Petersen is free on bond and is set for sentencing Aug. 24.
