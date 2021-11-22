A 39-year-old Fairview man was sentenced to more than 10 years in connection with a sexual abuse case involving two minors.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said that Nathaniel Culver was sentenced in Brown County District Court on Friday.
Nathaniel Culver was arrested in September 2020 on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted rape.
Hill said that in mid-September 2020, the Hiawatha Police Department was contacted concerning allegations of sexual offenses committed against two children who were ages 11 and 9 at the time of the offenses. Following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department, with the assistance of DCF Investigators, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol, a complaint was filed in the District Court of Brown County, Kansas charging Culver with the offenses.
Culver pled on Oct. 25 to aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child concerning two separate child victims.
On Friday, Hill said Culver's attorney asked the judge to sentence his client to 89 months in prison with the counts running concurrent to each other.
"I argued on behalf of the state that there were two victims in this matter who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Culver and that running the sentences concurrent to each other would ignore the fact that we have two distinct victims of his sexual crimes," Hill said. "I asked for the sentences on each count to run consecutive to each other."
Hill said the court agreed with his recommendation and ordered the defendant to serve 96 months on count one and 32 months on count two with the sentences to run consecutive to each other for a total of 128 months in prison. Once released, Culver will be subject to lifetime post release supervision and lifetime registration as a sexual offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.