The Brown County Sheriff reported that a Fairview resident was killed early Thursday morning in a house fire there.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 3:19 a.m., the Brown County Sheriffs office received a 911 call reporting a house fire in the vicinity of US 36 Highway and Sycamore Street in Fairview. Responding agencies were Fairview, Sabetha and Powhattan Fire departments, Squad 48, Town and Country ambulance, Brown County Sheriffs deputies and Sac and Fox Police.
“The fire claimed the life of one of the residents of the home,” Sheriff Merchant said. “No foul play is suspected.”
The name of the victim is withheld pending notification of the family.
“We are very thankful to have a great group of emergency responders that arrive quickly to take care of situations such as this,” he said. “The Brown County Sheriffs office would like to express our condolences to the family on the loss of their loved one.”
Sheriff Merchant said the fire marshals office has been notified as standard procedure to investigate the cause of the fire.
