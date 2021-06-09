The Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival is back for 2021.
After a break in 2020 due to COVID, the festival which resurrected from year's past in 2019, the much anticipated festival is set to return June 19-20 at Brenner Field.
According to the Falls City Chamber and festival organizers, the festival will have a few changes from 2019 layout in order to accommodate more parking on site. Last year a shuttle service transported people to the launch site, but this year more parking is available at Brenner Field. A shuttle service will be available for those campers at Stanton Lake.
In addition there will be food trucks, live music and other activities, including a Fly-in Breakfast by the Partners in Education and the Jaycees.
Also a change will be the selling of tickets due to the large number of attendance in 2019, where by some estimates at least 6,000 people attended over the festival weekend.
Anyone interested in attending can go to www.fallscityareachamber.com for ticket information. Go to the Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival on Facebook for more information about specific events and times.
