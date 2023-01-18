Doerr

Phillip Doerr

 Archive photo from 2020 Brown County Sheriff's jail roster

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident - contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene. 

