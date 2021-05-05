A Falls City, Neb., man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Brown County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Horned Owl Road near the 300th Road juncture, about 6 miles east of Morrill.
According to the KHP report, Martin Richbourg, 22, of Falls City was driving a vehicle northbound on Horned Owl and approached a curve at the same time as a southbound car driven by Tad Alfrey, 40, of Seneca. The report stated that Alfrey swerved to avoid Richbourg's car, which was traveling northbound in the southbound lane. Both vehicles swerved and collided in the northbound lane.
Andrew Vaugh, 36, a passenger in the Richbourg vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richbourg was flown by ambulance helicopter to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City with suspected serious injuries.
Alfrey was not injured.
According to the report, Alfrey was the only occupant of either vehicle wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
