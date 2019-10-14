Monday night, Oct. 7, Falls City became a leader in Nebraska’s art world when the city council voted to approve a mayoral proclamation officially recognizing the community as a “city of art.”
The proclamation will be read publicly at an open house in the Stalder Gallery of the Falls City Library and Arts Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The reading will coincide with a show that currently hangs in the gallery and will be exhibited through Saturday, Oct. 19. The exhibition is titled “Made in America: A Tribute to the American Cowboy,” and includes works owned by the Library and Community Foundation of Richardson County, philanthropist Merle Stalder, the John Morehead family, and the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.
“The Library and Community Foundation of Richardson County owns more than 250 works of art by locally- recognized and internationally-known artists," said Christina Wertenberger, curator of the Stalder Gallery. "The list includes names such as John P. Falter, Alice Cleaver, Allan Tubach, Lawton Parker, Thomas Hart Benton, and Luella
Weddle, just to name a few.
“In addition, we have tremendous support for the arts in general,” she said. “The Richardson County Historical Museum owns an exceptional collection. We also have the John P. Falter Museum which is not only an attraction for art lovers and Falter enthusiasts, but is a stop on the Nebraska passport program. In addition, we have a store downtown that is owned by the Falls City Artists’ Association. It sells original art by local artists.”
In other words, this area is teeming with art, and people who support it.
“I’ve actually had people from cities like Kearney ask, ‘What is in the water down there?’” Wertenberger said. “They are blown away by the quality of talent that we have, and also by the commitments that people have made to our artists and our art history.”
Mayor Shawna Bindle echoed that thought.
“I love that this proclamation came about as a vision of a group of citizens,” she said. “Citizens like this are what makes Falls City the amazing place that it is. The proclamation gives our beautiful city a spotlight that is much deserved, not only in its present form, but in its rich past as well.”
Designating the community as a "city of art" was a bold move, and quite possibly the first of its kind in Nebraska.
“There are other communities that have issued proclamations for certain areas of their communities, or have designated events as activities for the arts,” Wertenberger said. “But I don’t know of any that have voted to proclaim their communities as cities of art. Mayor Shawna Bindle and our city council have had the foresight to do so, and how we just hope that other communities follow our lead.”
For more information about the proclamation or the city council’s passing of the motion, contact Wertenberger at (402) 245-6034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.