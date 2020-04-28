Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has shared an urgent request from a local resident trying to locate her brother.
Erin Ferris is trying to locate her brother, Matthew "Mattdog" Wayne Ferris, DOB Jan. 25, 1983, who was last hear from by family members more than a year ago and the last time he spoke to his sister was 2016.
Sheriff Merchant said authorities believe he is in Wyandotte County. He is a white male, 5-10, 180 pounds, balding but usually shaved head with goatee. His sister has asked that her brother be advised she has health issues and is wanting to be able to speak with him. She has also requested that her phone number be made public so he can have immediate access to her, Sheriff Merchant said.
She is asking he phone her at (785) 741-0685. Attached is a photo of Matthew Ferris.
