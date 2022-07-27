Famous paranomal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari gave a presentation Saturday evening at The Lakehouse near Holton and later that evening led a ghost hunt in the Hotel Josephine downtown.
Pari is best known for his appearances on Discovery's Ghost Hunters, SYFY's Ghost Hunters International and Travel Channel's Ghost Nation.
Saturday's presentation and ghost hunt were not the first time the Rhode Island native had been in Holton. Last fall, he and the team from Ghost Hunters, spent nearly a week at The Lakehouse, to connect with - and film - ghostly spirits who inhabit the more than century-old B&B owned by Sarah Fox of Holton and managed by her son Tracer.
Ghost Hunters aired their show on Season 14, Episode 9 entitled "The Girl With No Eyes," which is streaming on Discovery Plus.
The Foxes reached out to Ghost Hunters about some tips they had received pointing to spiritual inhabitants at The Lake House. Before she knew what was happening, Ghost Hunters had already reached out to previous tenants and compiled a lot of ghostly information. They contacted her and said they would be there in September for a week of filming. She said a variety of spiritual activity has been recorded there, including a small girl's voice, tugging on pants, footsteps upstairs and the piano playing downstairs.
Tracer said he and his expectant wife lived there for a few months while remodeling the place, before opening it as a B&B. He showed a photo of his wife's belly that had a large red handprint left on it - after she felt a slap.
"I don't think they really wanted anyone here," Tracer said, of the ghost inhabitant at The Lakehouse. "We moved out shortly after that - that was the final straw."
Pari talked about his first encounter with a ghostly spirit. In his two decades of experience and time with the Ghost Hunters, he said has found that apparitions are either tall and dark or very short. When he was age 9, he saw a tall shadowy apparition outside of his bedroom door.
"I closed my eyes and prayed it would disappear and it did," he said. "I never saw it again."
This encounter opened his eyes and heart to the world of spirits. Thanks to Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International, he has been blessed to have traveled the world to 27 different countries connecting with spirits - from a Latvia prison, to a European castle, to The Lakehouse and Hotel Josephine in Holton. Pari, who is age 45 and has a daughter and two step-children, along with grandchildren, said he travels almost every weekend for presentations and ghost hunts, or filming with the Ghost Hunter crew.
"Where I grew up I never thought I would have the opportunity to see the world, let alone have someone to pay for it," Pari said. "I've been very blessed."
Blessings made up a large part of Pari's motivational presentation - Plus-Ultra, which is Latin for "More Beyond."
In addition to his work with Ghost Hunters and the world of the paranormal, Pari said he is a normal guy with a day job in the medical field. He talked about his days as an EMT, where me met extraordinary people with extraordinary stories - many that connected him to the world of paranormal.
"People would come up and say 'You're that ghost guy!'" he said.
Along the way, Pari started writing books about not only his ghostly experiences, but also some motivational writings. In talking about his experience with ghosts, Pari said he didn't feel ghosts are necessarily "trapped here," but definitely have connections to people and objects.
"We are all spirits, on the same journey," he said.
Pari talked about technology and how it has shaped the world and relationships. He said that while technology is often used to connect with the ghost world - it's not needed.
"When I do investigations, I play music from the time period I think the ghosts come from," he said.
Pari said the most important thing a person can do is take care of themselves spiritually.
"True possession takes over when people are not in good spiritual health," he said.
Pari also took time for a meet and greet with his fans - two who drove 5 hours from a town in Iowa just to hear him again - at the event and signed autographs. Following his presentation, the group who gathered at The Lakehouse traveled downtown to 1890s Hotel Josephine for the ghost hunt. It was obvious that for most of the guests, this was not their first time hunting ghosts. Many had audio tracking and other devices along with specific apps on their phones or tablets to help hear the ghosts and make contact.
Pari mingled with all of the guests and went to several of the rooms - especially those deemed most haunted - and opened up a Necrophonic app on his tablet to make contact. The guests who gathered with him in the room asked questions and heard many voices.
Find Dustin Pari on Facebook or go to his website at www.dustinpari.com to find out more about the paranormal researcher and motivational speaker or to find where to purchase his books. For information on Hotel Josephine or The Lakehouse find them on Facebook or go to the websites www.hoteljosephine1890.com and www.doublehfranch.com. There are several upcoming events at both locations including ghost hunts and overnight haunted tours.
