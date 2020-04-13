MANHATTAN – Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB), in partnership with Farm Bureau Financial Services (FBFS), have created an effort focused on working together to address food insecurity, food deserts and other hunger issues in Kansas.
“With or without a global pandemic, it’s important all families have access to food,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “COVID-19 will have long-term impacts on the economy, and there’s going to be more people who may have difficulties when it comes to adequately feeding themselves and their families. This is an opportunity to help them.”
The Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture will create a fund and matching program that encourages county Farm Bureaus and Farm Bureau Financial Services agents across the state to each contribute 50 cents per member in their respective county. The Foundation will match up to 50 cents per member per county, totaling a $1.50 per member per county donation.
The money will go to local food banks or pantries in the respective county.
“We’re excited to team up on this project to provide some hope in an uncertain time,” Michelle Hubert, Regional Vice President of Farm Bureau Financial Services, says. “Farm Bureau Financial Services stands strong on helping Kansas communities thrive.”
Individuals who wish to contribute are also welcome. All funds will run through the “Fund to End Hunger in Kansas,” within the KFB Foundation. This provides tax deductibility to donors and consistency in the processing and delivery of contributions.
For more information about the fund and to contribute, visit www.kfb.org/endhunger.
Kansas Farm Bureau's mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.
