The Brown County Farm Bureau Association Board of Directors extends an invitation to all members to attend the Annual Business Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Pemberton Community Building, 1400 First Street, Hiawatha. Cookies and coffee will be served. Speaking at the meeting will be the District 1 Administrator Angie Danner.
