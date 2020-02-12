The Hiawatha Farmers Market is hosting one of six workshops offered throughout the state.
The workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center and is hosted by From the Land of Kansas.
Farmers’ markets are growing across the state and continue to be an important source of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy and other value added agricultural products from small towns to large metropolitan areas. In 2019, 57 farmers' markets were registered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture's Central Registration of Farmers' Markets.
To support Kansas' farmer's markets, six workshops are being sponsored throughout the state.
