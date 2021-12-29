Now that the final day of fall is laid to rest and Christmas is behind us, many people wonder what the new year will bring.
Not only what will happen with jobs, kids, families, churches, inflation, gas prices, health and wealth but something else equally as serious.
Will we have a snowy winter?
While November and December were deceptively mild, does that mean that January and February will be too? The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a “Flip Flop Winter” — whether that means not to pack away your flip flops, or the weather will be flipping and flopping back and forth.
I predict the latter.
In a perusal of the Farmers’ Almanac website at farmersalmanac.com, I came across many interesting facts and stories. I sifted through many interesting articles until I came across what I was looking for: “Extended Winter Forecast for 2022.”
And it says “Snow Days Ahead.”
According to the Farmer’s Almanac’s time-tested weather formula that many people religiously follow, there is some snow on the horizon, although probably not as much of the precipitation for a winter full of snow sports.
“On average, we’ll see near-normal amounts of the white stuff from coast to coast. However, there will be notable month-to-month variations.” ~ Straight from the Farmers’ Almanac right to your snow shovels.
According to the gospel of the Almanac, winter’s chill will sink in gradually with milder than normal temperatures at the beginning of the month with a trend toward colder conditions during the latter part of the month.
This sounds familiar. I mean, it is winter.
The Almanac predicts a stormy January for the Atlantic Seaboard with snow, sleet and ice, which is fortunate for us land-locked peeps here in Kansas.
However, the Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley are predicted to have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January.
“The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month.”
As the Northeast corner of Kansas often keeps in line with weather that sweeps down and across from the Rockies, it might be advisable to keep the end of January open to the possibilities of a few snowy activities close to home.
Down South may end up with a few more frigid days and precipitation than they have been used to — with the exception of 2020 — however the Almanac is predicting a repeat winter for Texas, which could mean snow, ice and power outages.
The Southwest could be equally stormy, moving inland from the Pacific in mid-January.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac predictions, February could settle into a mild pattern.
“In sharp contrast, February will average out to be a much quieter month in terms of storminess across much of the nation. In the eastern-third of the country, for example, we calculate that on average there will be 57% fewer days of measurable precipitation compared to January, a significant drop-off. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that storminess will be completely absent.”
The Northeast part of the nation could get a “Winter Whopper” toward the end of the month.
Sounds like a little less precip, but still with the possibility. As we Kansans like to say — if you don’t like the weather wait until tomorrow!
March is expected to sneak in like a lamb and possibly leave like a lion, according to the Almanac’s predictions. More normal precipitation is expected with a late winter storm mid-month for the Midwest, followed by a nor-easter on the East Coast to finish out the month.
It’s always fun to see if winter follows the Alamanac’s predictions.
So essentially, it’s probably time to buy some ice melt and dig out the shovels. Because according to this week’s forecast from another reliable source — The National Weather Service — snow is forecast for Northeast Kansas on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.