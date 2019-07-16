The Brown County Historical Society is making plans for the annual Farmers & Merchant Appreciation Dinner on Friday, Aug. 9.
The event will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Carwell Building, Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha.
Call the Historical Society at 742-3330 or email bchsdirect@gmail.com for information or to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.