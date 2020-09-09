The Hiawatha Farmer's Market is celebrating the end of the 2020 market season with the beginning of the U.S. 36 Highway Treasure Hunt.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Hiawatha Farmer's Market will be open from 4-6:30 p.m. at it's location off East. Iowa St., in the empty city lot next to the Zion Lutheran Church. The access is off East Iowa.
Market Manager Angela Twombly said that vendors are allowed to bring "non-traditional" items along with them.
"So come on out and check out what everyone has to offer, make connections for off-season sales, and maybe go home with a few unique items too!" she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.