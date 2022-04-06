The Hiawatha Farmers Market is gearing up for the 2022 season and have announced an organizational meeting.
Director Angela Twombly said the organizational meeting for anyone interested in being a part of the Farmers Market is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the market grounds, 199 E. Iowa St. bring a lawn chair to sit in the shade near the center.
The Hiawatha Farmers Market is for anyone interested in selling locally grown produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, handmade items or food trucks. Family friendly musicians and entertainers are also welcome.
For more information go to the Farmers Market Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/HiawathaFarmersMarketKS/ or contact Twombly at angelatwombly97@gmail.com or call (785) 547-5342.
