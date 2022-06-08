The Hiawatha Farmers Market kicked off its 10th season last Thursday.
Director Angela Twombly said it was one of the best opening days of the market that she can remember and the beautiful weather, array of vendors, food and entertainment helped bring in the crowds.
"It was a great crowd, the weather was so nice, and we had lots of activities going on!" said Twombly. "I want to thank everyone who participated to make it happen. In all the years of me attending the HIAWATHA farmers market either as a customer, vendor, or manager, I think it was probably the most attended opening day yet! It was a fantastic start to a season long celebration of community and family!"
Last Thursday's special events included musical entertainment by Tori Wist and Nirvana Petersen, along with the Burger Bus, face painting and balloon art - along with lots of fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts and other home-based products.
Held on Thursdays throughout the late spring and summer, the Farmers Market is open from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at 199 East Iowa St.
Twombly said much of what will make Thursday’s gathering exciting will be back all year, as the group will bring in a food truck on the first week of each month, with live music on the second week of the month, while the Morrill Public Library will be on hand with activities for kids on the third Thursday of each month, and the Brown County Extension Office will visit on the fourth week of the month with presentations and activities.
Twombly said a handful of popular vendors from last year are returning, while a whole new group of exciting vendors will join the market this season. A drive-thru and pickup option is also available.
While the tents from The Farmers Market can be seen from First Street near Zion Lutheran Church, the access road is on East Iowa - just west of the entrance into the Fisher Center, a small road that leads to the skate park and the market area.
Due to city road construction at First and Iowa for the next few weeks, take Longfellow and enter from the east — traveling south by the Hiawatha Middle School to the entrance.
