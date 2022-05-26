As the Hiawatha Farmers Market prepares for a celebration of a decade in service of the local community, the market’s organizer, Angela Twombly, said that the Opening Day Celebration that the group will be hosting on June 2 will be a good sneak peak into some of the highlights the entire season will bring.
Held on Thursdays throughout the late spring and summer, the Farmers Market will open next week at 199 East Iowa Street, with a food truck, a balloon artist and face-painting for the kids, and live music, evening running over normal time, as it will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Twombly said much of what will make Thursday’s gathering exciting will be back all year, as the group will bring in a food truck on the first week of each month, with live music on the second week of the month, while the Morrill Public Library will be on hand with activities for kids on the third Thursday of each month, and the Brown County Extension Office will visit on the fourth week of the month with presentations and activities.
Twombly said a handful of popular vendors from last year are returning, while a whole new group of exciting vendors will join the market this season. As for the setup of the event, the popular pre-order drive-thru option will be back. Customers can contact individual vendors prior to the event and drive around the outside of the horseshoe layout for a quick and convenient pickup. Those on hand for browsing vendor stands and to partake in the weekly activities can move through the interior of the horseshoe.
“We’re real excited to have ten years in the community,” said Twombly, “We want this year to be a real celebration.”
