The Hiawatha Farmer's Market is getting ready to open for the season and has planned a meeting for vendors at 4 p.m. on May 21.
The meeting is for anyone interested in selling locally grown produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, handmade items or food trucks. Family friendly musicians and entertainers are also welcome too.
The meeting will be at the market grounds, 199 E. Iowa St. Bring a lawn chair. The market will be start in June, open every Thursday 4-6:30 p.m. through September. Contact market manager Angela Twombly at angelatwombly97@gmail.com or (785) 547-5342.
